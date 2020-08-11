Southgate salon closes a second time after car crashes into it

A salon in Southgate took another devastating hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday when a car crashed into the building.

Union Hair Company just recently renovated and reopened after closing for the virus, but is now closed again for the damages. A truck moving full speed ahead crashed through the front of the salon in July, knocking down windows and causing structural damage.

"I'm not happy of what happened and I'm not happy that my dream is crushed right now because of it," owner Lindsay Smith said.

Police tell FOX 2 the driver was arrested at the time of the crash for operating a vehicle while impaired.

"It actually makes me sick to my stomach because I think of all the what-ifs of what could've happened," Smith said. "This was our first Monday when the accident happened that we were actually not open that Monday."

It's a lot to think about for this stylist who has a work station at the front of the shop.

"It makes me feel honestly very blessed to know that I'm OK and my coworkers are OK, our clients are OK. Just truly, honestly blessed," said manager and stylist Kari Swauger.

The driver was arraigned in court Tuesday.

"People have made mistakes and I know it wasn't his intention wasn't to ruin our business," Smith said.

And for now, the focus is on reopening and hopefully staying open for good.