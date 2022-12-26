Expand / Collapse search

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, system crash

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Updated December 27, 2022 12:46AM
Houston - Southwest Airlines is being hit hard by the holiday travel boom. 

Southwest Airlines has announced over 2,400 flight cancelations for Tuesday, December 27.

All flights arriving at Dallas Love Field airport are now canceled. 

The airline has canceled nearly 2,700 flights, according to FlightAware

Christmas Day has now come and gone, but plenty of people are still trying to make it to their holiday destination. Unfortunately, like the song says, 'I’ll be home for Christmas if only in my dreams' became reality for a lot of travelers who have tried, some for days, to catch a flight to be with loved ones. At Bush Intercontinental Airport, Monday alone, there were more than 266 delays and greater than 68 flight cancelations, so far. While at Hobby Airport, at 4:00 pm, 216 flights had been canceled for the day with 59 delays.

Dallas isn't the only airport experiencing delays and cancelations. 

Southwest posted a notice to travelers on their website notifying them of busy phone lines and cancelation/rebooking options.  

The airlines released the following statement in regard to the travel delays: 

The employees aren't happy with the experience as well.

The Union of Southwest Flight Attendants, the TWU Local 556 released the flowing statement stating their displeasure the company: 


 