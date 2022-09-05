Speeding driver rams state trooper north of Lansing, gets arrested with gun, cocaine
FOX 2 - A traffic stop took a threatening turn for a Michigan State Police trooper north of Lansing on Friday.
The trooper tried to pull over a driver going 97 miles an hour on I-69 -- but they refused to stop. Then, in Shiawassee County -- an MSP trooper tried to use stop sticks, but the driver crashed into the patrol car.
The driver got out and ran -- but was later caught.
The suspect is now facing a long list of charges -- including having no driver's license, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.
There were no injuries.