Speeding motorcyclist critically hurt on the Lodge, MSP says

Michigan State Police said a speeding motorcyclist was critically hurt early Sunday morning when he was speeding and crashed his motorcycle on The Lodge.

MSP troopers were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash on The Lodge at Wyoming Ave in Detroit around 1:30 Sunday morning.

According to First Lt. Mike Shaw, the 36-year-old Dearborn Man was speeding when he crashed his motorcycle. Detroit EMS were on scene and helping the man, who was unresponsive and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The freeway was closed for the investigation. Shaw is warning all drivers to slow down, especially those on two wheels.

"We know that excessive speed is causing a lot of the preventable crashes we are seeing in Metro Detroit. If you operate a motorcycle at excessive speed and crash the outcome can be far worse as you are without protection. Please slow down!"