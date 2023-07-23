Motorcyclist launched on I-94 in Detroit after rear-ending car that abruptly pulled in front

A motorcyclist was launched and seriously injured Saturday night on I-94 when a car that was parked on the shoulder suddenly pulled into traffic, right in front of the bike.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened just after 8:30 Saturday night on I-94 at The Lodge. According to MSP, a car was parked on the right shoulder of the freeway and pulled into traffic.

The rider on the motorcycle, a 50-year-old from Detroit, couldn't stop in time and rear-ended the car before being launched into the air.

The rider was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was not on scene when police arrived and MSP Lt. Mike Sahe is asking for anyone who may have been what happened to call police.

"If you witnessed this crash please contact the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000." said Shaw. "We do not have a description of the car involved in the crash, but if you are the driver give us a call so we can get your story about what happened."