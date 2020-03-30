Spend this time at home giving back by making blankets for children in the hospital, here's how

A non-profit is sending out the call for those sitting at home to assemble blankets for children in the hospital -- providing some much-needed comfort.

“Making a blanket is something that connects you to someone going through a hard time,” said Nicholas Kristock.

Nick should know - each year his non-profit Fleece and Thank You makes and gives 30,000 blankets to children who are in the hospital.

“We serve 22 children's hospitals and units across the state of Michigan,” he said.

Thousands of volunteers with Fleece and Thank You help make it happen.

“A blanket is basically two pieces of fleece stacked on top of each other - so all we've done at the start is just cut strips around the outside,” he said.

Those strips are tied together in a double knot and that's what holds it all together, then the blankets go through quality control. They're sanitized and sent to children all over the state -- each with a special code that unlocks a video message for each child. Nick says the kids love the blankets and the love that comes with them.

“It's a reminder to them that someone outside cares and that they can fight to get through that treatment ... for them, it's that piece of hope that is much needed in a dark time,” Nick said.

This is an especially dark time. Many kids can't have visitors -- some hospitals aren't even taking blankets -- and since schools and businesses and large groups of volunteers usually make the blankets, they're not being made.

Just to give you an idea of how blanket production has been impacted by COVID-19 - they had a make-a-blanket day this past Saturday - a thousand blankets planned and it couldn't happen.

That’s where you come in. Maybe you're stuck at home, looking for something to do? Buy a blanket kit for $25 and find some comfort in comforting a child during this difficult time for everyone.

“Right now, with so many folks having to be at home - it's a great opportunity to make blankets right inside their house - with their family,” Nick said. “There is such a healing power in giving to others especially in a time like this.”

For more information, visit fleeceandthankyou.org.