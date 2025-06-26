Spirit Halloween hiring 50,000 people for 2025 haunt season

article

Does the heat have you wishing for fall already? Find a spooky job now - Spirit Halloween is looking to hire 50,000 people to staff its stores nationwide.

"With the anticipation for Halloween at an all-time high, we are committed to creating the same immersive experience that keeps our fans coming back year after year," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "The talent and enthusiasm of our associates is the driving force that brings Halloween to life each year, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning faces for another killer season."

Open positions include store managers, sales associates, and more.

Working for the company gets you a 30% Spirirt Halloween discount.

To see open jobs and apply, click here or text "Reaper" to 85000.