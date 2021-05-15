Sport Venue Bar & Grill owner reacts to lifted mask mandate

Governor Whitmer has lifted the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, and business owners say they are figuring out how to interpret the new rules.

Sports Venue & Grill in Garden City reopened on Saturday after being closed for a few days due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Now that they are back open, the owner says they have put some new rules into place.

According to the owner, Laurie Viviano, customers do not have to wear their masks if they are willing to show their vaccine cards.

"It didn’t bother me at all. I would rather not wear the mask, so if that is what I have to do, I’ll do it," says customer Cheryl Burnet.

Viviano said they decided to allow those who are fully vaccinated to go mask-free because they felt that is what most of their customers would want.

According to Viviano, employees will still be required to wear their masks at work, and customers who are not vaccinated must wear masks when they are not seated.