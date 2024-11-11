Sports can take a toll on mental health, one doctor offers some tools

Mondays might always seem a little tough, but if you're a Lions fan - a close Sunday night game can make the start of the work week really rough.

Sunday night's win was a game that had us feeling every emotion. These teams can really play with your mental health, that's what the doctor says sometimes about the toll it can take.

"Being a sports fan and watching sports on TV, or in person can be incredibly stressful and anxiety provoking," said Dr. Adam Borland, Cleveland Clinic. "I think we as individuals often create such a sense of connection and identity with our local teams or national teams."

To manage stress while cheering on your favorite team, Borland says to start by remembering it’s just a game at the end of the day.

Doctor Borland explains that it’s important for sports fans to manage their reactions to the highs and lows while watching, and try dealing with stress through coping tools like deep breathing.

If you find yourself getting too overwhelmed at any point, you can always take a break. Don’t let the game ultimately affect your mood for the rest of the day or your relationships in any way.

Borland says being mindful of how much you drink while rooting for your team can be helpful as well.

"When we're watching a game, oftentimes alcohol has kind of just become part of the tradition or part of the routine," he said. "You know, moderation, drinking alcohol in moderation, we always encourage that."

Whether it’s stress from sports or work, Dr. Borland says learning how to manage that stress in a healthy way is key for both your mental and

physical health.

Deep breathing can be helpful as well. Breathe in through your nose for four seconds, hold it for seven and breathing out through your mouth for eight.

If feelings of stress and anxiety are impacting your daily life, it may be time to seek help from a mental health professional.

