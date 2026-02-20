Illinois man charged in connection with 2024 Warren murder: 'Justice delayed will not be justice denied'

article

The Brief An Illinois man is facing charges stemming from a December 2024 robbery in Warren that ended with two victims dead. Jourdan Armstrong is accused of plotting the crime and pulling out a gun during the robbery. He was arrested recently in Texas, and is now in Michigan.



More than a year after two victims were killed during a robbery in Warren, a suspect has been charged.

Jourdan Armstrong, 36, of Joliet, Ill., is accused of planning and carrying out an armed robbery at a home on Michael Street where marijuana was sold, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. During this robbery, two men from Newark, Ohio, 24-year-old Trey Bennett and 36-year-old Andrew McHenry, were murdered.

Through their investigation, police identified Armstrong as a suspect. After determining he was the mastermind behind the crime and the person who first pulled a gun during the robbery, charges were issued and he was eventually arrested in Texas. It is unclear who shot the victims.

"Justice delayed will not be justice denied. My office will pursue this case with the seriousness and resolve it demands. Acts of violence—especially those alleged here—will not be tolerated in our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Armstrong is now back in Michigan, where he is facing charges of felony murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He was remanded to the Macomb County Jail, where he will remain until his next court hearing on March 3.