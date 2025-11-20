Sports writer claims harassment in Ann Arbor while investigating high school athlete

The Brief A pop culture sports writer says he was on the job investigating a story when he was harassed by the school principal and a parent. He says he’s been investigating a player on the Skyline High School girls volleyball team who he believes to be transgender. FOX 2 spoke to that reporter about the alleged harassment, as well as the Democratic state Rep from Ann Arbor, who says kids should be allowed to be kids.



Drama in Ann Arbor has reached its boiling point, resulting in claims of harassment and involvement from Lansing lawmakers.

This heightening controversy surrounds high school sports and gender identity.

Big picture view:

A pop culture sports writer says he was on the job investigating a story when he was harassed by the school principal and a parent.

Dan Zaksheske writes for the conservative-leaning sports and pop-culture website OutKick, which is owned by Fox Corporation, the parent company to FOX 2. He says he’s been investigating a player on the Skyline High School girls volleyball team who he believes to be transgender.

Zaksheske says he was covering a big game they played earlier in the week when the principal of the school and a parent allegedly harassed him.

Meanwhile, the situation has prompted several Republican state House members to send a letter to the Michigan High School Athletic Association, asking for proof that the student in question is eligible to play on the Skyline girls volleyball team.

The GOP members say it’s about "preserving fair and safe competition."

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 spoke to that reporter about the alleged harassment, as well as the Democratic state Rep from Ann Arbor, who says kids should be allowed to be kids—end of story.

"He would follow me around. He would scream in my ear," said Zaksheske. "No matter where I went in the gym, he followed, so eventually another woman sort of accosted me a bit—made very similar claims to this guy: What are you doing here? Why are you here? You don’t have a girl on the team. You shouldn’t be here."

"This is federally-protected privacy information, and every student athlete that played in this tournament was eligible, and that’s all the information that really needs to be released. It’s really kind of shocking to me that lawmakers would be asking a statewide agency to violate federal privacy laws," said State Rep. Carrie Rheingans. "I think it’s disgusting that a right-wing influencer, middle-aged man flew across multiple states to record a girls volleyball team in their short shorts and post videos and things online. For the Epstein-th time, Republicans need to stop being obsessed with girls and kids."

What's next:

Ann Arbor Public School officials tell FOX 2 their high schools follow all state association guidelines and regulations and that they do not share information about their students.