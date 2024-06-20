Spotty storms continue tonight as temps surge for the weekend

More heat and humidity and storm chances stick around right through Sunday. It will get much more comfortable around Sunday night and last into Tuesday.

For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight - expect warm and humid temps with spotty evening storms and a low near 70.

Friday: Very warm and humid with more spotty afternoon and evening storms with a high near 90.

Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid, with a stray storm chance - and a high of 94.

Sunday: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 88.

Monday: Partly sunny and more comfortable, with a high of 84.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with a high of 88.

