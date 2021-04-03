Students encouraged to get COVID test before returning to school after spring break

Hundreds of people were at Stevenson High School Saturday to get free rapid COVID 19 tests.

Spring break is over, and students are heading back to school, and Governor Whitmer is encouraging them to get tested before getting back into the classroom.

The number of cases has been rising in Michigan. However, many people are still traveling, although some are opting to travel close to home.

Parent Molly Mosher says, "We went up to Frankenmuth for a day, and then we just been hanging around playing with kids in the neighborhood, so it's better to be safe than sorry."

Following Mosher's fears, health experts say they are concerned with the rising numbers of cases after Michigan reported 8,000 new confirmed cases.

Dr. Matthew Sims, the director of infectious disease research, Beaumont health system, says, "It's very concerning we have to put a hold on it; we can't let the numbers keep going up."