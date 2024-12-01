Squabble over missing marijuana leads to shots fired in Sterling Heights

An alleged theft of marijuana betwixt roommates led to five shots being fired, and left one of them lodged in the county jail.

Sterling Heights police were called to the 4700 block of Runyon Court just after midnight Dec. 1 for the shots fired report.

Police said that roommates were arguing over one of them accusing the other of stealing marijuana, when shots began to ring out.

One of the roommates fired five shots through a bedroom door, but failed to strike the alleged thief. Police said that eight people, including children, were home at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured in the fight or the shooting.

Officers arrived and arrested the alleged shooter, who is at the Macomb County Jail pending formal charges.