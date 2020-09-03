Srodek's recipe for stuffed cabbage

Magdalena Srodek joined us on The Nine to show us how to make their stuffed cabbage.

You can watch in the video player as she shows us how it's done, and get their recipe below.

Ingredients:

1 head of cabbage, cored

2 pounds of Srodek's Seasoned Meat

1 1/2 Cups of cooked white rice

1 Jar of Tomato Sauce

2 tb Vegeta

1 tb Marjoram

Cooking instructions

Boil cored cabbage in a stock pot filled with water and a dash of salt for 10 minutes, remove and let cool.

Remove leaves, trim fibrous ends/spine.



Mix seasoned meat with cooked white rice.

Take a meatball size amount of meat and rice mixture and roll into cabbage roll, similar technique as rolling a burrito.

Add rolls into dutch oven until complete.



Mix Tomato Sauce with Vegeta and Marjoram.

Pour over rolls, cover and simmer for about an hour or until the rolls internal temperature hits 165 degrees fahrenheit.



Serve and enjoy! Smacznego!