A 24-year-old man was arrested after police responded to a home in St. Clair County for reports of a male being shot.

The suspect was later confirmed to be the victim's son, and he was taken into custody early Monday night.

What we know:

A man from St. Clair Township was arrested Monday night around 7 p.m. after deputies with the sheriff's office responded to reports of a male being shot.

After arriving, they were met by a 24-year-old suspect who was taken into custody without incident.

Entering a residence in the 5300 block of Gratiot Road in St. Clair County, they located a 56-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were undertaken. However, they were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff confirmed both parties were related.

What we don't know:

The cause of the shooting is under investigation, sheriff Mat King told FOX 2 on Tuesday.

Both the victim and suspect, a father and son respectively, lived together. However, what happened up until the point of the shooting is not being released.

The findings will be sent to the prosecutor for a review of potential charges.

What they're saying:

King called any homicide a tragedy.

"But when it's family members involved, it just seems to be more painful, more questions why - not that you ever have great answers as to why these things happen, but it’s a very sad situation for that family,"

He added "we’re now talking about a family whose now lost their father, husband and the suspect is the son who is probably going to end up in prison for a long time," King said. "Obviously, we have court proceedings to go through."

