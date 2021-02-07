Michigan residents travel to see freezing St. Clair River

Michigan residents have been traveling from all over to witness the freezing of the Saint Clair River.

"I was like this could be Alaska or something, " says Macomb resident Daniel Goigorea.

People are saying they can not believe what they are seeing.

Coast guard ice breakers from the US and Canada are traveling up and down the river creating a lot of attention.

"I'll remember this if we move out of state or anything; this is a once in a lifetime experience, " says Goigorea.

Other residents say they are sending videos to family members as far as California because this is unbelievable.

If you would like to see this site for yourself, you can head to the Marine City Park in Marine City.