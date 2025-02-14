St. Clair Shores Snow Brigade: 100 volunteers assist seniors with snow removal

More snow can mean more headaches when it comes to keeping your driveways and sidewalks cleared, especially for seniors who might not be able to do it themselves.

Fortunately, there is good news, as in one local community, there’s a brigade of volunteers that are ready to help.

Dig deeper:

Councilman Dave Rubello in St. Clair Shores is not afraid of the winter forecast that will blow through the weekend. He is the founder of the Saint Clair Shores Snow Brigade. He has around 100 volunteers helping clear the driveways of around 100 senior citizens in need.

"Some of them do have families, but they live far away," said Rubello. "They’re handicapped, they have different medical problems. And when complete strangers just show up to their house, they’re ecstatic."

Why you should care:

Dennis Paradoski is a veteran recovering from shoulder surgery. The Snow Brigade just cleared his driveway after Wednesday night’s snowstorm.

"They told me when they were leaving, and they says well, ‘we hear that there’s going to be a lot of snow so we’ll see you Saturday,'" he said.

They’ll be ready with shovels, snow blowers, and sometimes salt, but always a smile.

What you can do:

If you need help or would like to volunteer, give a call to the Saint Clair Shores Senior Center at 586-445-0996 .