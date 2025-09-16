St. Joseph’s Helpers volunteers build wheelchair ramp for Detroit senior citizen in need

The Brief An organization came out to help a senior citizen in need by building a ramp for them in Detroit. 86-year-old Irene Tinnie became a double amputee after a medical condition. Detroit City Council Member Angela Whitfield Calloway knew of a volunteer organization that could build a wheelchair ramp.



A volunteer organization called St. Joseph’s Helpers is coming out to build a wheelchair ramp for a senior citizen who recently became a double amputee. Meanwhile, the ramp isn’t the only thing they’re building.

Big picture view:

A medical condition caused family matriarch, 86-year-old Irene Tinnie, to become a double amputee, temporarily moving her away from home to receive rehab.

But the family’s struggle did not go unnoticed.

The family lives in the district of Detroit City Council Member Angela Whitfield Calloway, who knew of a volunteer organization that could build a wheelchair ramp.

Dig deeper:

St. Joseph’s Helpers is a Christian-based nonprofit. Volunteers provide free or low-cost home repairs to seniors, veterans, and families in need.

The wheelchair ramp, with labor and materials, would cost thousands of dollars and be a financial strain on the family. But thanks to St. Joseph’s Helpers, this family won’t pay a dime.

On the surface, it may seem like these volunteers are only building a wheelchair ramp, but in reality, they are building a community.