Stabbing victim crashes SUV into gate outside Southfield apartments; suspect arrested

The Brief Police were at the scene of where a Chevrolet Equinox crashed into a fence in Southfield outside an apartment complex. Sources tell FOX 2 that the driver is one of two women who share children with the same man and got into an argument. One of the women was stabbed in the back and after fleeing, crashed into the fence outside Oxley Apartments.



A domestic situation led to a stabbing and vehicle crash outside a Southfield apartment complex Thursday morning.

What we know:

The crash took place outside Oxley Apartments at 16176 Cumberland Road when the wounded victim lost control of her Chevrolet Equinox.

Police sources say that two women have children from the same man and got in an argument.

The 28-year-old SUV driver was stabbed in the back and crashed after fleeing.

She is hospitalized in stable condition and the suspect is in custody.

What we don't know:

It is unclear where the location of the stabbing took place, but FOX 2 learned it did occur inside a Southfield residence.

The suspect's identity has not been released pending her arraignment on charges.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.