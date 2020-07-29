Stacey Abrams moderates Biden for President roundtable with Michiganders

Georgia politician Stacey Abrams moderated a virtual Biden For President roundtable with Michiganders on Wednesday.

The virtual event was an opportunity for the presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden to pitch minority voters via a key surrogate who is well-versed on the topic of equity. Abrams outlined how his plan will address systemic racism and advance racial economic equity in America.

"Michigan is a special state and we know that the challenges that are faced in Michigan are faced around the country," Abrams said.

A special state not just because of how hard Michigan was hit by COVID-19, but we're also a critical battleground come the general election.

"The PPP program, which gave out more than 785 grants to restaurants in the state of Michigan, they could only find one Black restaurant that qualified for that grant," Abrams said. "The coronavirus itself doesn't discriminate but it lais bare all our countries existing inequities."

Abrams, who mounted a failed run for governor of Georgia, has also widely been discussed as a possible vice president pick for Biden, as the announcement on who that will be quickly approaches.

Wednesday the roundtable happened in the backdrop of Biden's Build Back Better agenda, which is a plan to direct investment to advance racial equity during the economic recovery.

"How we gain access to the information about the opportunities, how we gain access to the bidding process, how we gain access to the capitalization that's necessary - we need to level up," said Shahida Mausi, who owns the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre and formed The Rights Productions.

Republicans took the opportunity of Abrams' virtual visit to make their pitch for President Donald Trump and released this statement:

"If Stacey Abrams wants Michiganders to choose between Joe Biden's calls to defund the police and unleash lawlessness in our communities, and President Trump's commitment to law and order that keeps Americans safe, then the choice in November could not be more clear." - Trump Victory Spokesperson Chris Gustafson.