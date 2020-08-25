Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns earlier this year

article

Fall has arrived.

Starbucks is bringing back its coveted Pumpkin Spice Latte Tuesday with its fall menu available at locations across the country -- days earlier than last year’s launch sweetening up 2020.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte, made with espresso, steamed milk and the combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, has gained a large following over the years on social media with autumnal fans counting down the days until the launch. And this year it comes two days earlier than last year.

The java chain’s fall menu will also include other gourd-inspired flavors like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the return of fan favorites like the Salted Caramel Mocha and Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino and bites like the pumpkin scone and pumpkin cream cheese muffin. Customers can also order the seasonal sips via Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats.

The international chain already made its seasonal blended coffee products available at grocery stores on Aug. 4. The PSL products include K-Cup pods, ground coffee and creamer, among other items.

While fans will no doubt line up for the fall beverage in the dead of summer, the pumpkin spice craze has been known to go a little overboard. There’s already a pumpkin spice-flavored Spam on the market. And apparently there’s a major market -- the seasonally flavored meat product sold out in seven hours. And in previous years there’s been pumpkin spice baking spray, cereal, Oreos and even deodorant.

Advertisement

The inception of the pumpkin spice obsession began in 2003 when Starbucks created the sugar-filled sip that’s become its most popular season drink to date. And its claimed its seasonal stake -- pumpkin spice is a $600 million market, according to Neisen data from 2018 reported by Forbes.

Get updates on this story from foxnews.com.