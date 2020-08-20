State announces $600 million settlement in Flint Water Crisis lawsuit

The state of Michigan has reached an agreement with residents of Flint that includes $600 million in settlement money, after a years-long lawsuit over the Flint water crisis.

After 18 months of negotiations, the Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the state and lawyers representing thousands of residents harmed by the city's switch to a different source of water had come to a consensus on damages.

A release from Nessel's office said a majority of the money would go to settling claims filed on behalf of children.

“Providing relief for the people of Flint and resolving these long-standing legal disputes has been a top priority for me since taking office,” Nessel said. “Flint residents have endured more than most, and to draw out the legal back-and-forth even longer would have achieved nothing but continued hardship."

A preliminary agreement would distribute about 80% of funds to children who were exposed to lead-tainted water. A large majority of that money will be paid for claims of children ages 6 and younger. Another 2% would be allocated for special education services in Genesee County. Eighteen Percent of the funds will be for adults and property damage, while 1 % will be to claims for business losses.

More than $400 million has already been contributed to the city, whose residents dealt with contaminated drinking water that led to poisoning, hair loss, illness, and accusations of racism for more than a year.

More details regarding the case will be released once a formal settlement is completed. That's expected within 45 days.