Michigan health official's key hearing in Water Water Crisis
The Director of Michigan's Health and Human Services testified Thursday that he knew about a spike in Legionnaire's Disease in Genessee County a full year before the public did.
Experts conclude Flint River water might have caused skin rashes
Health experts won't say for certain that the water from the Flint River caused skin rashes and hair to fall out.
Michigan democratic chair says AG Schuette ignored Flint complaints
The chair of the Michigan Democratic party says the Republican Attorney General ignored complaints from Flint.
More criminal charges in Flint water case to be filed Friday
Schuette did not yet say who would be charged or what charges would be filed.
Kem announces second show at Chene Park
Kem stopped by The Nine to tell us about his upcoming shows at Chene Park, and how they'll be benefiting the people in Flint.
Michigan Attorney General blasts engineering companies in Flint lawsuit
Michigan's Attorney General filed two lawsuits against two companies he says botched the job in Flint, causing or worsening Flint's water situation.