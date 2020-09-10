State Board of Canvassers move forward several petitions that call for Gov. Whitmer recall

The effort to recall Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer moved forward Thursday when the State Board of Canvassers allowed several petitions that call for her removal to proceed.

For much of the meeting, the state board of canvassers reviewed several petitions submitted to recall Gov. Whitmer for executive order actions she's taken so far during the pandemic.

That's the state board's role is to decide if the petitions are factual and clear, ut actually recalling the governor is a tall order.

"Approving the language isn't the hurdle; it's getting the signatures for a state-wide candidate. One would have to have more than one million good signatures and they're very hard to get," said Norm Shinkle, who's with the State Board of Canvassers.

But those behind the initiative aren't giving up hope.

Jim Makowski is part of GAGE, Guarding Against Government Excess, and is leading the effort to recall the governor for her executive action surrounding COVID-19 and nursing homes, saying it put the most vulnerable citizens in Michigan at risk.

"It's going to require professional canvassers, it's going to require a lot of grassroots work. We intend to be at every polling place in the state of Michigan on Nov. 3 to collect signatures. Is it hard? Yes, but we feel it's worth it to make the effort. The citizens of this state need relief from the oppressive rule of Gretchen Whitmer," said Jim Makowski, seeking Governor's recall.

FOX 2 reached out to Gov. Whitmer's office for comment but did not hear back before the story aired.