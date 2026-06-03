State of Michigan's 'I voted' sticker contest returns

article

The Brief Michigan Department of State's "I voted" sticker contest is back. The entry portion is over, but public voting for the winning stickers is underway. There are three categories — Elementary and Middle School winners, High School winners and General Entry winners.



Michigan's "I voted" sticker contest is back for 2026 and although submission entries are closed, public voting is in full swing until June 30.

What you can do:

Finalists will be selected via online voting open to the public. Voting is now open and will close June 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Go here to take part in public voting.

Winners will be announced over the summer and will receive special recognition from the Michigan Department of State.

Winning stickers will be available for election clerks to order for the November election.

The three categories are Elementary and Middle School winners, High School winners and General Entry winners.

For more information, or questions, go here.

2024 winner Andrew Brasher of Alma High School