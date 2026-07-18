Metro Detroit forecast: Strong storms possible, smoke remains a concern

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A chance of showers and thunderstorms could move across Metro Detroit on Saturday as wildfire smoke temporarily moves out of the area.

Timeline:

Scattered strong to severe storms are possible, mainly between noon and 4 p.m. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat.

The Air Quality Alert has also been extended through Saturday for all of southeast Michigan.

Air quality is expected to range from Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in southern portions of the state to Very Unhealthy across northern areas.

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Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift across the region, and elevated ozone levels could also become a concern Saturday.

What you can do:

Officials recommend everyone seek cleaner air indoors and limit outdoor activity.

What's next:

Patchy smoke could return between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, with overnight lows around 64 degrees.

Sunday will begin with patchy smoke before 8 a.m., followed by sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees.

Sunday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.