Detroit auto workers worried about air quality in plants

The Brief Multiple auto workers contacted FOX 2 reporting poor air quality conditions caused by the Canadian wildfires. Metro Detroit remains under an Air Quality Alert with hazardous conditions. Ford and Stellantis say that current plant conditions meet OSHA standards but extra precautions are being taken.



While the Air Quality Alert continues for Michigan caused by wildfire smoke, metro Detroiters are still showing up to work.

Some Big Three auto workers claim that the smoke is affecting them on the job and impacting plant conditions.

Workers at multiple factories and at various automakers are saying that it is not only hot and humid inside of these plants, but it is also very smoky due to those Canadian wildfires that are burning out of control.

Some claim it is dangerous inside of the plants, saying the conditions are horrible and that something needs to be done.

Deontae Jackson is a Stellantis Assembly Plant worker on Jefferson who spoke to FOX 2 about the situation on Thursday.

"Next to me with asthma, it was hard for him to breathe in there," he said. "A lot of people had masks on. In the future, I'll say heads up or say, you know, if we do come in, you know, let's just do four hours and get you guys out of here considering the conditions.

"Just have, you know, a little respect for your company, for your people. Like, you know, just show that you really care."

Related: Detroit air quality map, timeline: Smoke to lessen tonight into weekend

UAW President Sean Fain issued a statement regarding this, saying that if the smoke cannot be mitigated within HVAC six systems, then the plants should close.

Automakers have responded saying that the health and safety of their workers is obviously a top priority for them.

Spokespersons for Ford Motor Company and Stellantis say that the air quality inside these plants are within OSHA limits right now and that they are keeping a close eye on the situation and taking extra safety precautions.

Stellantis statement::

"Employee health and safety is our highest priority and we are actively monitoring the air quality at each of our locations.

"At this time, test results have been below permissible OSHA limits. Extra safety precautions have been put in place, including keeping overhead and perimeter doors closed; maximizing the use of filtered air intake ventilation systems; and providing N95 respiratory masks for employees who wish to use them.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust as necessary."

Ford Motor Company statement::

"The health and safety of our employees is our top priority. All facilities remain open and we are monitoring the situation very closely.

"All air quality readings taken inside Ford facilities are well below OSHA permissible exposure limits. Optional masks are available for employees and non-critical outdoor work is stopped at every Ford facility in Southeast Michigan, Northeast Ohio and Windsor, Canada."

UAW statement::

UAW President Shawn Fain issued a statement adding that questions about air quality conditions arrive on the heels of a heat wave from earlier in the week.

"UAW treats the health and safety of all workers with the utmost importance, and we urge all employers to do the same. Our International Health and Safety Department has provided detailed, relevant information on wildfire smoke and air quality to union representatives across the country to aid and support local unions and regions in addressing inquiries related to this matter.

Additionally, our Health and Safety Department is on high alert and ready to provide further assistance. We urge members who have questions or are experiencing issues to contact their local union representatives.

"Many UAW workers are already subjected to working in extreme heat where doors at their worksite cannot be closed. This compounded with hazardous air quality creates an unsafe work environment. We call on employers to put health and safety of all workers first; including shutting down work if hazardous air quality cannot be mitigated with HVAC systems and PPE.

"The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provides clear guidelines on air quality and we expect all UAW employers to abide by these standards and all contractual language. We will rigorously enforce our contracts to protect our members."

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The Source: Information for this report is from speaking with multiple auto workers and statements from the UAW, Ford and Stellantis.



