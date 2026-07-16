Where are the Canada wildfires burning?

The Brief Millions of Americans in the Midwest and Northeast are dealing with hazardous air quality as hundreds of wildfires burn across Canada. According to the Canadian government, there are more than 850 active wildfires across Canada as of Thursday, with 29 new fires reported today. Winds are carrying the smoke southeast from Ontario down to Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Wisconsin and even parts of Maine.



Hundreds of wildfires burning across Canada are causing hazardous air quality in the Midwest and parts of the Northeast.

Forecasters say the heavy wildfire smoke could spread as far south as Washington, D.C., by midday Thursday, and Detroit and Minneapolis have some of the worst breathing conditions in the world.

Where are the Canadian wildfires?

By the numbers:

According to the Canadian government, there are more than 850 active wildfires across Canada as of Thursday, with 29 new fires reported today. Winds are carrying the smoke southeast from Ontario down to Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, New York, Wisconsin and even parts of Maine.

July 16 map of wildfires burning across Canada (Canadian Wildland Fire Information System)

Michigan air quality

Big picture view:

Warnings about unhealthy air conditions Wednesday extended from Minnesota through Toronto and into New York, including here in Michigan.

Unusually hot summer temperatures are making air quality even worse.

How long will the smoke last?

Timeline:

The smoke will stay this bad in Michigan and metro Detroit for about 36-48 hours, with conditions beginning to improve later Friday afternoon.

Conditions will slowly improve throughout the night and into Saturday, with skies opening up by Sunday.

MORE: Michigan AQI: Canadian wildfire smoke blankets metro Detroit

Haze from Canadian wildfires blankets the Manhattan skyline as seen from a Brooklyn pier on July 15, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Air quality around the country

Dig deeper:

The smoke was so thick that the sky turned orange like Mars in northern Minnesota, Matt Taraldsen, supervisory meteorologist with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, told The Associated Press.

MORE: New York City air quality today: Here's when Canadian wildfire smoke could be the worst

Officials in Michigan and Wisconsin warned residents about air quality issues that could last for days. People in New York reported smelling smoke Wednesday afternoon and the problems extended even to Maine, where residents were reporting a yellowish and brownish color in the sky.

MORE: Minnesota wildfires: Hazardous air quality in Twin Cities as fires continue to burn

The most intense smoke could spread as far south as Washington, D.C., by midday Thursday.

MORE: Illinois wildfire smoke: Air quality reaches dangerous levels

Why is wildfire smoke so unhealthy?

Dig deeper:

High levels of fine particulate matter in the air from wildfire smoke can be unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups like children and people with heart or lung conditions.

The particulates can cause shortness of breath, coughing, dizziness or fatigue and aggravate heart and lung diseases and other chronic health issues.

How to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

What you can do:

Experts say the best thing you can do is stay indoors with your windows closed and an air purifier or air conditioner running to avoid the smoke and extreme heat.

If you have to be outside, consider wearing an N95 mask. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.