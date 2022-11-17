State of Michigan offering extra $95 for food assistance for those receiving help, this Thanksgiving

Inflation is driving up the cost of our Thanksgiving meal plans but the state of Michigan is offering some help to families that already receive food assistance.

We’re a week away from Thanksgiving, have you done your grocery shopping yet?

"It's ridiculous in there you already can't find groceries and now the price of them," said one shopper.

And there’s no denying it.

FOX 2: "Is your thanksgiving at all affected by the costs of what's going on in there?"

"It's definitely more expensive," said another shopper.

Which is why earlier this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is doing more to help families eligible for food assistance this month, providing them with an extra $95 monthly payment and yes, even those who are already receiving the maximum payment, or are close to it.

"I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to help Michiganders put food on the table and keep their hard-earned dollars to pay for other critical household expenses," the governor said.

The question is, do Michiganders actually think the extra bucks will help those who need it most?

"It helps. It may make bigger portions for those that are getting it," said one shopper. "But for me unfortunately I'm not getting, so it's like yeah good for you guys."

"I think that it's important that the government reaches out and helps the people that do have a great need for assistance," said another.

Translating all of this into actual groceries - we couldn’t get into Kroger today. So like many viewers, we filled up our virtual shopping cart to see just how much a basic Snap Eligible Thanksgiving meal would cost, mostly adding Kroger brands.

A 14 to 16-pound frozen turkey costs $10.35.

A five-pound bag of gold potatoes runs about $5.99.

If you prefer yams, these run .99 cents per pound - a good option to save.

Onto some green beans for the casserole, of course. One family-size bag costs $6 but if you want to save a bag some fresh ones or grab a can. They run .89 cents each.

You’ll need some"cream of mushroom" which is$1 a can and top it off with some crispy fried onions. A six-ounce can is about $2.29.

Okay, on to rolls, a bag of "brown and serve" dinner rolls is about 12 per bag, is $1.67

Cranberry sauce is optional but a favorite. Both jellied and whole berry cans run $1.50 each.

Maybe a tiny splurge here, but the Marie Callender "ready to bake" pies are $5.99. Of course, there are less expensive sweets, as well.

Lastly, if you’re looking for some extra greens - a 10 oz "baby spring mix" is only $4.49.

In total, say for a family of four, based on this list and the month that you purchase, that $95 dollars will likely cover you - with some wiggle room.

Also, keep in mind, whether you’re receiving snap benefits or not, coupons are another great way to save this holiday season.

Make a list, compare and contrast, and ultimately go with what fits your budget.

For more information about Michigan's food assistance program, CLICK HERE.



