State police warns right to bear arms has limits as another Lansing Capitol protest set for May 14

Another protest over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay at home order is planned for Thursday. Last month activists showed up armed with guns which is legal, but state police want to warn that the right to bear arms is not a free pass to act reckless.

The latest protest is called Judgement Day by the group Michigan United for Liberty.

"That's the people's House, we just ask them to respect it," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police.

State police has learned from previous lockdown protests and plans more uniformed and plain clothes troopers in attendance this time.

"Our whole goal is that you don't even realize that we are there," Shaw said. "You go there, you say your peace, and you go home."

On April 30th protestors poured inside The Capitol. Some were armed and a number of lawmakers and other protestors voiced concern over intimidation.

MSP has laid out some ground rules.

Advertisement

"What you're not allowed to do is brandish it," Shaw said. "You can't point it at somebody. You can't have your finger indexed across the trigger like you're getting ready to do something. You can't go up there and yell at somebody screaming, hanging on to that weapon, you can't assault somebody with that weapon out there."

Legislators cancelled their scheduled session for Thursday - lawmaker sources tell FOX 2 they were able to finish up work for the week. That means, protestors will not be allowed inside.

"You can have the biggest protest you can air the biggest grievance and there is no need for it to get that heated," Shaw said.

The group Michigan United for Liberty - urged protestors to be peaceful and law abiding in a recent letter, calling Whitmer's executive orders unconstitutional and destructive.

The Governor tackling the issue on ABC's The View, Wednesday.

"These protests in a perverse way, make it likelier that we have to stay home longer in a stay home posture," she said. "The whole point of them, supposedly, is that they don't want to be doing that."

Besides the guns, Whitmer taking issue with lack of social distancing…and those not wearing masks.

"I respect people's right to decent but that does not extend to endangering other people's lives and we take it very seriously," she said.

FOX 2 reached out the Michigan United for Liberty - but did not hear back in time for this story. As a side note, the group is heavily active on Facebook but we are told, their Facebook group, of about 9,000 was shut down by the social media company.

