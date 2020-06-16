State to match crowdfunding money raised to help restaurant recovery from pandemic

The best of times turned tough for Nya Marshall who opened Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails off Jefferson, right before COVID-19 hit.

"We actually opened December 30 of 2019," said Marshall. "Our sales dropped 91.5 percent and I had to furlough all 26 employees so it’s been rough."

The doors are still closed and Marshall is using the unforeseen spare time to help others.

"What my focus became, was feeding the frontline and feeding the homeless," she said.

Now, she needs the help, launching a crowd funding campaign Tuesday. This one, with a bonus from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

"For every dollar I raise, the MEDC is matching," Marshall said.

She's one of only a handful of Detroit businesses selected in the statewide program - her match is up to $5,000 hoping customers that like her place, will chip in.

Advertisement

"This is one of the only resources I have for financial help, so it feels good that somebody is saying this lady needs some help," she said.

The state run program matches up to $50,000 depending on the applicants plans with the money.

Marshall is looking to make sure the swanky neighborhood spot is safe inside, and outside, an added dining space.

She's hoping to be back serving craft cocktails and interesting eats this summer.

"Many won't make it, many aren't making it, and so we want to be known as resilient," she said.

She will be able to rehire about half of her original staff, but says she'll be hiring. If you want to contribute, to get her back up and running, head HERE.