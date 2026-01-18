State trooper bitten while checking on endangered dog

The Brief Dog appeared to be a stray. Trooper was bitten on the finger. Animal was apparently malnourished.



A Michigan State Police trooper was bitten Sunday morning when he responded to a call about an endangered and apparently malnourished dog that was running look in Holly Township.

The trooper located the dog in a make-shift den that was in an open field. When the trooper approached, the dog got scared and bit him, drawing blood from a finger.

"It is going to be a very cold week," said Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police. "Make sure you keep your pets inside as much as possible as the cold can cause them problems even though they have a fur coat."

According to the Michigan State Police, the dog was recovered and taken to the Oakland County Animal Control for treatment. The dog is in quarantine due to having bitten the trooper.