Statue of baby Jesus stolen from Grosse Pointe Farms church's nativity display
article
FOX 2 - Police are looking for a stolen religious statue taken from St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms Wednesday.
A statue of a baby Jesus was stolen from the Christmas Nativity scene in front of the church, located at 157 Lakeshore. A statue of a lamb was damaged after apparently being kicked, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ford at (313) 640-1611.
Advertisement