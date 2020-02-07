Steak dinner recipes from TAP at MGM Grand

TAP at MGM Grand has a full menu of elevated classics for you to enjoy this Valentine's Day.

Chefs Fershone Steen and Alexander Albinger joined us on The Nine to tell us more about their menu, and to show us some recipes that you can make at home. You can get his scalloped potato and zip sauce recipes below.

TAP PARMESAN SCALLOPED POTATOES

2 tbl butter

2tbl flour

1tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

1 ½ cups whipping cream

½ cup grated parmesan cheese divided

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese divided

2 lbs Yukon gold potatoes sliced about 1/8 inch thick

Green onions for garnish

Pre heat oven to 325 degrees lightly spray a 2 quart casserole dish with cooking spray and set aside in a small sauce pan melt butter over medium heat and add flour salt and pepper and whipping cream and stir for about two minutes until it starts to thicken Add half the parmesan cheese.

Layer the potatoes in the dish overlapping each other. Pour half the mixture on top then add half the mozzarella cheese. Repeat the first steps again to form another layer. Top with rest of mozzarella and top with the parmesan cheese. Cover with foil cook for 40 minutes. Uncover and bake for another 25 minutes till golden brown. Sprinkle with green onions.

TAP ZIP SAUCE

1 tsp crushed dried rosemary

¼ tsp dried thyme

¼ teaspoon

¼ tsp garlic powder

1tsp dried parsley flakes

¼ Lb butter

1tsp salt

1 tbl Dijon mustard

½ tsp coarse black pepper

1 ½ tbl Worcestershire sauce

¼ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1/8 tsp white pepper

Combine first four ingredients and stir into the butter that has been melted in a saucepan without letting it change color or getting brown. Then add everything else and warm gently a minute or so.