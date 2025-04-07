Stellantis autoworker killed in workplace accident at Dundee engine plant

article

The Brief A worker employed at a Stellantis plant in Monroe County died Monday morning According to the automaker, the employee died in a workplace accident at the Dundee Engine Plant Authorities are investigating the incident



An autoworker employed at a plant in Monroe County died Monday morning.

Stellantis said an employee was killed during a workplace accident.

What we know:

An investigation is underway after an employee working at Stellantis' engine plant outside metro Detroit died.

According to the automaker, the employee was killed due to "a fatal workplace accident this morning," the company said.

It happened at the Dundee Engine Plant, off of North Ann Arbor Road.

What we don't know:

Stellantis did not provide any details about the incident.

In a statement, they declined to identify the worker and said it was working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

What they're saying:

A statement from Stellantis read:

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and coworkers of a Dundee Engine Plant employee who was involved in a fatal workplace accident this morning. The Company is currently working with local authorities to investigate the incident. Out of respect for the family, we are not confirming the identity of the employee at this time. Counseling services will be available for Dundee Engine Plant employees."

About Stellantis engine plant:

The Dundee Engine Plant is 1.3 million square feet large and helps build the company's turbocharged engine.

UAW Local 723 out of Monroe serves as the union representation for the workers at the plant.

Since opening in 2005, the company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to retool the facility.