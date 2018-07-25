Marchionne said to have died of cardiac arrest
"We are certainly going to remember Sergio Marchionne as the guy who saved two companies, and, in short order."
Union, FCA insist federal charges did not affect agreement
A former Fiat-Chrysler executive and the widow of a former United Auto Workers vice president are both facing federal charges that they stole millions ot pad their own pockets. The union says it did not affect the collective bargaining agreement.
Union workers at Ford, Fiat Chrysler get large profit sharing checks
Both Ford Motor Company and Fiat Chrysler Automotives announced their eligible workers are getting thousands of dollars in a profit sharing check.
'Live Another Day' tells inside story of auto bailout
Producers Didier Pietri and Bill Burke join us on The Nine to tell us more about the film.
Fiat Chrysler gearshift probe finds 266 crashes, 68 injuries
The numbers are in documents posted Tuesday on the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. The agency closed the investigation last Friday after Fiat Chrysler agreed to recall 1.1 million vehicles.