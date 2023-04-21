Sterling Heights gym provides inclusive place for people with disabilities to workout

Former special education teacher Mark Ralko knew his students needed more.

He would work with them after school to train for sports, and it led to him founding a gym in Sterling Heights where people with disabilities can work out in a safe and inclusive space.

"School's just not enough, you know. What can I do? Fitness and health is an essential thing that everyone should be doing, working out, exercising, eating healthy. So, let's bring this to the special needs population because this population's often overlooked when it comes to fitness and exercise, and there's just no programs like this anywhere," he said.

The concept became a nonprofit, so they raise money to help the clients at Inclusively Fit afford their services: one-on-one personal training at a cost of $45 dollars per hour-long session.

Learn more about Inclusivity Fit: