Sterling Heights parents left kids in pool before 4-year-old drowned, police say

The Brief A child died at a community pool in Independence Township. Two adults are now being blamed for leaving the 4-year-old and several other kids unattended while they went to the bar. The athletic club says staff followed protocols and are cooperating with the investigation.



A child from Sterling Heights drowned in a pool and officials are looking for answers.

What they're saying:

Two adults are now being blamed for leaving the 4-year-old and several other kids unattended while they went to the bar. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard’s office is finalizing their investigation and will soon send it here to the Prosecutor for review.

This all happened on Friday at the Deer Lake Athletic Club in Independence Township. The 4-year-old girl who died was from Sterling Heights. Now the Sheriff’s Office says two adult women brought their six kids to the club’s pool.

Their ages: 12, 10, 8, 6 and 4.

Investigators say after putting several flotation devices in the water, the women left their kids unattended and went to the club’s bar and restaurant area where they ordered food and drinks.

FOX 2 was told the women stayed there for about 35 minutes while the kids were left alone at the pool, which was between 3 and 5 feet deep.

It was the 4-year-old girl’s sister who pulled her out.

Several adults performed CPR on the girl, with first responders taking over before she was pronounced dead at a hospital. FOX 2 spoke with retired Detroit Police Assistant Chief Steve Dolunt about how such a terrible tragedy would typically be investigated.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say they found pool toys and noodles in the pool area but no life preservers.

FOX 2 was told signs are posted saying there is no lifeguard on duty and that kids under 16 are not allowed in the pool without an adult present.

The athletic club says staff followed protocols and are cooperating with the investigation.