Sterling Heights police ask for help finding missing 36-year-old man

article

Sterling Heights police is looking for help finding a missing 36-year-old last seen in Oct. 25.

Jason Thompson was last seen around 5:45 p.m. and was last heard from via text message later that day at about 9:40 p.m.

He was last seen in Sterling Heights leaving a family members apartment unit near Hall Road and Schoenherr.

Thompson is last known to be wearing black pants and a black hoodie. He is described as a white male with black hair (dyed), brown eyes, and is of fair complexion.

If anyone has any information on Jason’s whereabouts, call Sterling Heights Police Detective Barabas at 586-446-2847.

