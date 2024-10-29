Expand / Collapse search

Sterling Heights woman rescued from car engulfed in flames in Mt. Pleasant

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  October 29, 2024 5:00pm EDT
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

It was a race against the clock for a Sterling heights woman on Sunday when her car rolled over in Mt. Pleasant. Police arrived on the scene to find the car on fire with the woman still inside.

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (FOX2) - Police raced against time to save a woman trapped in a burning car in Mid-Michigan over the weekend.

A Sterling Heights woman was hospitalized after her car rolled over in Mt. Pleasant on Sunday night. Police said just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 27, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at a roundabout on North Mission Road near US-127.

When they arrived, police found a vehicle on its side, engulfed in flames, with a woman inside.

Courtesy: Mt. Pleasant Police Department

With time running out, they broke the front windshield and rescued the 22-year-old. Moments later, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

An incredible police body-cam video captured the intense situation.

Police said no one else was in the vehicle. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

Courtesy: Mt. Pleasant Police Department