Police raced against time to save a woman trapped in a burning car in Mid-Michigan over the weekend.

A Sterling Heights woman was hospitalized after her car rolled over in Mt. Pleasant on Sunday night. Police said just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 27, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at a roundabout on North Mission Road near US-127.

When they arrived, police found a vehicle on its side, engulfed in flames, with a woman inside.

Courtesy: Mt. Pleasant Police Department

With time running out, they broke the front windshield and rescued the 22-year-old. Moments later, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

An incredible police body-cam video captured the intense situation.

Police said no one else was in the vehicle. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.