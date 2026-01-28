'Stick it to the woke scum': Michigan police association apologizes for post about Minneapolis

article

The Brief On Sunday, a post on the POAM Facebook page slammed Minneapolis amid tensions following a second deadly ICE agent-involved shooting. The post, which has been deleted, was made by a vendor, according to POAM President Jim Tignanelli. Tignanelli said the post does not reflect the police association's values or positions.



After an expletive-laden post slamming Minneapolis was made on the Police Officers Association of Michigan (POAM) Facebook page over the weekend, the org has apologized, saying it wasn't authorized.

The post came amid tensions in Minneapolis following the deadly shootings of two American citizens by ICE agents deployed to the city.

The post:

The post made Sunday evening said that Michigan singer Ted Nugent was sending food to "starving ICE agents in woke Minneapolis" – a claim that has not been confirmed.

The post went on to allege that "liberal-owned restaurants" were refusing to serve the agents.

"This is the ultimate middle finger to the anti-ICE, open-border mob that would rather coddle criminals than back the men and women protecting our country," the post said. "Share this everywhere if you love seeing real Americans stick it to the woke scum."

What they're saying:

The post was deleted, and on Tuesday, POAM President Jim Tignanelli issued an apology.

According to Tignanelli, the "post was shared by POAM’s vendor without our appropriate review or authorization." It is unclear who this vendor is, or why the vendor was posting on the page without approval.

Tignanelli went on to write that the post's inflammatory language "does not reflect POAM’s values or positions as an organization."

"POAM is proud of its bipartisan work and the trust we have built with legislators on both sides of the aisle. Maintaining trust requires constant effort and accountability, and this post fell short. We sincerely apologize," he wrote."

He also noted that the person responsible "has been dealt with and removed from these duties," noting that changes to POAM's internal review and approval process have been made.