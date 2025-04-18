Stolen SUV leads police chase through Metro Detroit ending in crash on east side

The Brief Two suspects were arrested after leading police on a pursuit and crashing in Detroit Friday. The chase went through Eastpointe today before ending at Mack and Marlborough streets. The SUV was stolen from Detroit Dog Rescue founder Kristina Millman-Rinaldi in West Bloomfield at 2:30 a.m.



A stolen vehicle suspect led police on a high-speed chase through three different counties before ending in Detroit on Friday.

Police could be seen giving chase this afternoon through different communities, until it ended with a crash at Mack and Marlborough. Two people were arrested according to witnesses.

Investigators say the 2024 Chevrolet Suburban was stolen at about 2:30 a.m. from the West Bloomfield residence of the Detroit Dog Rescue founder Kristina Millman-Rinaldi. It is unclear if the suspects arrested were the same people who stole the SUV.

Witness Kevin Martin was there when the arrests took place.

"A lot of police cars pull up," he said. "They kind of surround the area and they were looking for some people who were running through the alley."

West Bloomfield police is working with authorities in Eastpointe and Detroit on the investigation.

