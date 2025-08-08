article

The Brief Stormy Kromer is offering 18 university-branded hats that feature logos from Midwestern schools. They include 11 different schools from Michigan. The rugged wool caps from Stormy Kromer are made in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.



A beloved Midwestern clothing brand is digging into what it knows best - paying homage to the loyalties of its customers with a new slate of college-themed hats.

Stormy Kromer has released several local university-branded hats as part of its Collegiate Collection, the company announced this week.

Big picture view:

Known for their rugged wool caps and made in Northern Michigan, Stormy Kromer has released 18 different products that come with Midwestern-branded university logos.

The schools are in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, including some of the best-known colleges in the Great Lakes State.

"There’s something special about Midwestern pride — whether it’s pride in your team, your school, or your community," said Gina Jacquart Thorsen, CEO of Stormy Kromer. "This collection brings it all together: Our deep roots in Midwest manufacturing with the iconic symbols of our region’s top schools."

Dig deeper:

The launch include licensed caps from:

Michigan: Central Michigan University, Ferris State University, Grand Valley State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan State University, Michigan Technological University, Northern Michigan University, Oakland University, University of Michigan, Wayne State University, Western Michigan University

Minnesota: Bemidji State University, University of Minnesota Duluth

Wisconsin: UW–Eau Claire, UW–Green Bay, UW–La Crosse, UW–Milwaukee, UW–Stevens Point

Northern Michigan, Michigan State University, Michigan Tech, and the University of Michigan are all part of the launch.

What you can do:

The hats go on sale on Aug. 12 on their website here: www.stormykromer.com/collegiate/