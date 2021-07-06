Stormy weather pattern for mid-week

The official high at Metro Airport on Tuesday July 6, is 92 degrees, the hottest temperature so far attained this year (at the airport).

We did see a flare-up of spotty t-showers late Tuesday afternoon and evening, some with heavy downpours.

Expect another warm and humid day Wednesday with an even better chance for scattered showers and storms, especially for the afternoon hours. The expected high is 87.

Additional scattered showers and storms likely for Thursday as a weak frontal boundary drops from north to south through the area. Thursday high near 80 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds Friday with less heat and humidity, with a daytime high of 79. Friday is a DRY DAY for Southeast Michigan.

The weekend features a chance for spotty t-showers both days, but most of the weekend will be rain-free, with partly cloudy skies. Highs over the weekend near 80.

Also watching Elsa which is now a Cat 1 Hurricane with winds of 75 mph moving just west of Tampa late Tue night. Should make landfall north of Tampa Wed morning with squally weather likely. Localized flooding is a distinct possibility as Elsa will weaken as she moves into SE Georgia Wednesday night and Thursday.

Advertisement

-Luter