Stray bullet hits Detroit high school window, prompting lockdown

The Brief A stray bullet hit a window at a Detroit high school Tuesday. The bullet came from an incident outside in the neighborhood, police said, and didn’t appear to be targeting the school. Osborn High School went on lockdown, which has since been lifted.



A situation at a Detroit high school led to a lockdown Tuesday.

Stray bullet hits window

What we know:

A stray bullet hit a window at Osborn High School, which is located at Seven Mile and Hoover.

Police say the bullet came from a situation outside in the neighborhood, and didn’t appear to be targeting the school.

Nobody was hurt and police say the suspects involved in the shooting are in custody.

The school went on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

What we don't know:

Information about the suspects or what led to the shooting wasn’t given by police.