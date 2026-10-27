Stray bullet hits Detroit high school window, prompting lockdown
A situation at a Detroit high school led to a lockdown Tuesday.
Stray bullet hits window
What we know:
A stray bullet hit a window at Osborn High School, which is located at Seven Mile and Hoover.
Police say the bullet came from a situation outside in the neighborhood, and didn’t appear to be targeting the school.
Nobody was hurt and police say the suspects involved in the shooting are in custody.
The school went on lockdown, which has since been lifted.
What we don't know:
Information about the suspects or what led to the shooting wasn’t given by police.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from Detroit Police, Detroit Public Schools Community District Public Safety and FOX 2’s Ingrid Kelley, who is at the school.