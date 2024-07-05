Stray shower possible Saturday for weekend forecast

Most of the weekend will be rain-free - just a chance for a stray Saturday shower.

Warmer temps are in the forecast for early next week. Another weak system will bring spotty thunderstorms Tuesday to the region.

Rest of Friday evening and overnight, muggy evening with some spotty storms under mostly cloudy skies - and a low of 66

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, a chance for a stray shower with a high of 79.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine, warm with a high of 84.

Monday: Partly sunny, very warm with a high of 88.

Tuesday: Scattered t-showers and a high of 83.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds with a high of 84.

Enjoy,

-Luterman

