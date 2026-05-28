Stretch of I-94 in Ann Arbor closed due to messy crash involving semi

A crash early Thursday led to closures on both sides of I-94 in Washtenaw County.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, westbound I-94 is closed at Ann Arbor-Saline Road, while eastbound I-94 is closed at M-14. A semi-truck was seen pn its side and heavily damaged along the edge of the freeway, leading to a mess across the roadway.

The closure was reported around 12:15 a.m. and remains in effect as of 6:10 a.m.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.