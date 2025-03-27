Students react to the University of Michigan's plan to dismantle DEI programs

The Brief Michigan students have mixed reactions to the university's plan to dismantle DEI. UM said that the decision was not made lightly. The university says it will ensure the campus remains inclusive with its ‘Go Blue Guarantee.'



The University of Michigan is shutting down its Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

What they're saying:

U-M's president announced the news today in a statement posted on the school’s website.

The DEI cut marks a significant shift for the school, given its longstanding commitment to and advocacy of progressive values.

It's unclear how many jobs and people will be affected overall. FOX 2 reached out to the provost’s office for more information, but a media relations staff member directed us back to the statement on their website, telling us that’s all they’re releasing at this time.

On campus, reactions are mixed, with some students saying they’ve been anticipating this decision and others fearing what’s next.

"We were hoping that Michigan would fight harder and were sad to see just how quickly it folded," said UM student Jordyn Sienkiewicz.

The university stated that the decision was not made lightly. It was based on an assessment of its DEI programs, input from stakeholders, and the president’s executive orders targeting DEI efforts nationwide.

"The fact that this is happening just sucks to see," said UM visitor Maddox. "My younger brother is only 14 years old, and I’m worried for him because we’re not a rich family. I really want him to attend a big Ivy League school or a public school like this."

The other side:

Meanwhile, some students agreed with the decision.

"I’m kind of happy it’s going away because hopefully we can get more dialogue out of students," said freshman Lucas. "Someone might get in just because of their race and not because of their merit, which I think is wrong. It should be a more transparent process."

The university says it will ensure the campus remains inclusive with its ‘Go Blue Guarantee,’ as well as investments in improving mental health support, expanded financial aid, and its scholars program.

What's next:

Still, Sienkiewicz expressed her disappointment.

"I was happy to be at a school that represented these values, and now I feel like we’re all just very disappointed and wondering what we do now. What do we really represent?" she said.

The Michigan native said the university’s advocacy on matters like DEI was a major motivator for her enrollment. She noted that the reality of the nation’s political climate and its impact on her college experience is setting in.

"I think we all thought better of our university," she said.

The move to close the DEI office is just one of several changes to U-M’s DEI culture.

In December, the university stopped soliciting diversity statements from prospective faculty members.

The Source: FOX 2 spoke with university students and used information from previous stories.