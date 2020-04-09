Stylish Wayne Co. judge hopes outfits will inspire others to wear masks

The very "colorful" Judge Craig Strong is drawing attention again.

He’s begun coordinating his fun outfits with matching face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reason why I wear masks like this is because it draws attention," he said.

Attention, the judge says, because when people see him with these kinds of masks it reminds them to wear a mask, too. Or any face covering will do.

“You can use a large handkerchief, bandanna, scarves, ties, cummerbund; be creative,” he said.

But the 40-year judge in Wayne County also understands how serious the coronavirus is - and how personal it is.

“Every day it’s just another person that’s not just a name but a life that influenced me, that were part of my life. And I just want to make sure that this does not happen to others,” he said.

Wayne County is the hardest-hit county in Michigan, which also happens to be one of the hardest-hit states in the country.

As of Thursday, Michigan had more than 21,000 COVID-19 cases, with more than 10,000 of those being in Detroit and Wayne County alone.

And until there's a cure for COVID-19, the judge wants others to wear a mask - and he's not shy about drawing the attention.